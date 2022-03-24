Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $491.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.93 and its 200 day moving average is $585.38. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.59 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

