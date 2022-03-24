Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,400 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

