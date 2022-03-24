Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,510 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day moving average of $274.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

