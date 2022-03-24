H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

