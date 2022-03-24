H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 553,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.