H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

FUL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 553,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,871. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

