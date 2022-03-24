Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

