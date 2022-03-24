Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.14.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$41.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.46. The firm has a market cap of C$977.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$28.18 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

