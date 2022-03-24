Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HARP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.66.
Shares of HARP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
