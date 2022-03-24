Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.66.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.