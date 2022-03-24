Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $107.93 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $107.93 or 0.00245635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $72.62 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,075 coins and its circulating supply is 672,881 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

