Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 56688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

