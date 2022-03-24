Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.25

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

