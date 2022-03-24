HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $260.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

