HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 242.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

