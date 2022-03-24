Head-To-Head Analysis: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,380.52%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.82%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A ImmunityBio $930,000.00 2,492.45 -$346.79 million N/A N/A

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ImmunityBio -37,129.55% N/A -122.47%

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

