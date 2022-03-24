Head-To-Head Analysis: Longeveron (LGVN) and Its Rivals

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Longeveron to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Longeveron and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 5805 20256 42681 833 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.15%. Given Longeveron’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longeveron and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -7.33 Longeveron Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.13

Longeveron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longeveron peers beat Longeveron on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

