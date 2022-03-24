Head to Head Comparison: Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) versus Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Air China has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air China and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16% Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air China and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $10.07 billion 1.04 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.44 Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.47 $362.25 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Air China and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89

Bankinter has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Air China.

Summary

Bankinter beats Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable funds, investment funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration; switch; asset management; accounts management; and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 388 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

