Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 159,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,696. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

