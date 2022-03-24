Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

HL stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after buying an additional 1,529,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

