Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.12 ($89.14).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €63.28 ($69.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,055,090 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.01 and a 200 day moving average of €74.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.