Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $10.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 1,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

