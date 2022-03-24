Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 47 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

SPGI stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.71. 2,145,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.26 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.