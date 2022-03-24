Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 499 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,215. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

