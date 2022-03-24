Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 1,530,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $220.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

