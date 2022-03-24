Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $534.91. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,688. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.