Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 149,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

