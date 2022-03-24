Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 332 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.