Highland Private Wealth Management Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.90. 2,302,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

