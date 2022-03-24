Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $148.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.57. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.