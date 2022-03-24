HireRight (HRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HireRight (NYSE: HRT):

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00.

3/18/2022 – HireRight was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2022 – HireRight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – HireRight was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE HRT remained flat at $$15.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 714,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

