Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $888.82

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 888.82 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 954.60 ($12.57). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 945.80 ($12.45), with a volume of 322,939 shares.

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 888.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.