HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.06. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 41,842 shares.

The company has a market cap of $836.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

