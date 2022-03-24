Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $397.71 million and $35.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,021,580 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

