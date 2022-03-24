Ho Shin Sells 6,090 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

