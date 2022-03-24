HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 106.50 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 810 ($10.66). The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,614. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 717.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.92.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

