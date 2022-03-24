HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Monday, February 21st, David Bower bought 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($199.88).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.26) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 717.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 827.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.61).

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.