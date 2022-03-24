HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 21st, David Bower bought 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($199.88).
Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.26) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 717.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 827.92.
About HomeServe (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
