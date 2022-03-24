Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 199.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

