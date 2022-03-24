Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HNST opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $4,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

