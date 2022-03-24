Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.34. 1,814,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.55. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

