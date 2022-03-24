Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

HON traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

