Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 745,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,541,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.