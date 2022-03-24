HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.07 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $463.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.82 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

