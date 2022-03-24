HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS traded down $17.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.96. The stock had a trading volume of 638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.82 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

