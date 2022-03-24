Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.58. 93,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

