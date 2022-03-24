Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $223,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 103,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,491. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

