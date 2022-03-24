Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,714 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded up $22.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. The firm has a market cap of $696.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

