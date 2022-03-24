Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,456 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

