Huntington National Bank Buys 594 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

