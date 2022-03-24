Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $196.31 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

