Huntington National Bank Has $146,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 506.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in DexCom by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,440 shares of company stock worth $13,650,552. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $449.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 289.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.51 and its 200-day moving average is $513.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

